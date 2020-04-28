Sections
Home / TV / Coronavirus: Power of prayer and Ramadan

Coronavirus: Power of prayer and Ramadan

Celebrities urge their fans to believe in the power of prayer this Ramadan while staying home and staying safe

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:20 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Actor Hina Khan wishes her fans through an Instagram post (Photo: Instagram)

The month of Ramadan is about fasting, prayers and then gorging on delicacies during iftar. This year, things are different as due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, people can’t go to the mosques for prayers or meet community members or their loved ones. And celebrities have been urging their fans and followers on social media to stay at home and pray.

Hina Khan wished her fans and asked them to pray from home as did many other celebs. She posted selfies post breaking her fast and thanked God and said, “Let’s pray for the Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing (sic).”

Talking about Ramadan, Rakshandha Khan says that the most important aspect of this holy month is ibaadat (prayer). She adds, “And if we have free time on our hands, isn’t that better? We can now invest our time in the remembrance of the Almighty. Iftaar for me has always been about family. I’m very happy to stay home and break my fast with my mother who happily works all day in the kitchen to make whatever I like to eat as this is the one month she can catch hold of me everyday. And as kids, we would have fruit custard daily, so that tradition continues. But fasting doesn’t have to be followed by feasting. Especially this year, I think we all need to think of the people who might be facing difficulties and reach out to them and make sure there is food on their tables.”

Actor Rakshandha Khan is investing her free time in the remembrance of the Almighty ( Photo: Instagram )

Iqbal Khan, who will be following the “Islamic way this month”, points out that in times of crisis, one isn’t supposed to leave the house to go to a mosque for prayers. “And we should all follow the same. For me, this Ramadan will be as always, but I will miss the Tarawi prayer, which happens in the mosque and in the given crisis, it can’t be done there. As for rozas, earlier, people who would excuse themselves due to work, but now they all have the opportunity to fast and they should, if possible,” he says.



Actor Iqbal Khan misses the Tarawi prayer in mosques ( Photo: Instagram )

