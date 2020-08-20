Courteney Cox wishes ‘talented, funny friend’ Matthew Perry a happy birthday with priceless throwback photo

Courteney Cox dug out a priceless photo from the archives to wish her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on his birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of them on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my talented, funny friend! @mattyperry4.”

In the picture, she is seen leaning on Matthew’s shoulder. The two of them are seen smiling for the camera.

Matthew and Courteney played the much-loved onscreen couple, Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, in the sitcom Friends. The show, which revolved around the lives of six friends in New York, aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It also starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Even after Friends went off-air, Matthew and Courteney have been on great terms. In November, she met him for lunch and shared a picture on her Instagram page. Referencing the show in her caption, she wrote, “Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

Also read | Swara Bhasker on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ‘Not fair to suggest Mumbai Police were not doing a good job’

Meanwhile, the six principal cast members - Jennifer, David, Matthew, Courteney, Matt and Lisa - are set to come together for an unscripted reunion, which was to air on HBO Max. However, the special episode has now been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt told Variety in May, “At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that. We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more