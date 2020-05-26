Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25, leaves final note on Instagram

Sections
Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday night by hanging herself from her ceiling fan. She was said to be stressed about work.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her Indore residence on Monday night.

Television actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Indore by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. She took the drastic step on Monday night but her body was discovered early on Tuesday morning by her father, who immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

SpotboyE reports that the 25-year-old actor, who had acted in shows such as Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq, was stressed because of work. She left behind a suicide note but did not reveal the reason behind her decision to end her life.

Rajeev Bhadoriya, the officer in charge of the Hira Nagar police station, said, “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide”

Right before ending her life, Preksha posted a heartbreaking message on her Instagram stories. “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).”



Actor Richa Tiwari mourned Preksha’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Chehre ki hasee ke peeche aisa bohot kuch chhupa hota hai jise har koi nahi samajh sakta. Preksha ka aakhri status tha - ‘sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana’. Humein mental health ke liye bhi utna hi jagrut hona hoga jitna ki hum physical health ke liye hote hai. Humare MPSD parivaar ki ek sadasya ab nahi rahi (Not everyone can understand the pain that is hidden behind a smile. Preksha’s last status was - ‘the worst thing is when dreams die’. We need to give as much importance to mental health as we give to physical health. We lost a member of our MPSD (Madhya Pradesh School of Drama) family). #RIPPrekshaMehta #artist #TheatreFamily #mpsdfamily #rip #sucide #mentalhealth.”

