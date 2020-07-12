Crime Patrol, Sarabjit actor Rajan Sehgal dies of multiple organ failure at 36

Actor Ranjan Sehgal, who appeared in Aishwarya Rai’s Sarabjit and also the television show Crime Patrol, has died. As per a report in The Tribune, he died of multiple organ failure at the PGI, Chandigarh.

Ranjan, 36, was a theatre actor who graduated from Panjab University. He was seen in serials such as Sabki Ladli Bebo, Bhagya and Rishta.com. He was the lead in Rishton Se Badi Pratha and also starred in Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and Kuldeepak.

The actor also worked in many Punjabi movies such as Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq and Mahi NRI. He was also a part of Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda’s Hindi film, Sarabjit.

Earlier last month, another Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari had died after a battle with thoracic cancer. Sharing a note on their official Twitter handle, CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) expressed their deepest condolence on the actor’s unfortunate death. Ansari was one of the screenwriters in 2003 film Baghban which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

