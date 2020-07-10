Dalljiet Kaur on the nepotism debate in showbiz: My problem is treating a newcomer as an outsider when they are trying hard

Actor Dalljiet Kaur says she never let her son Jaydon understand the issues she has been going through in her personal life.

It has been over three weeks since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, and his friends and colleagues are still reeling under the shock. More than that, they’re disturbed by the rumours and assumptions that are doing the rounds on social media. Actor Dalljiet Kaur, who penned a heartfelt note for her late ‘friend’ urges people that let his family mourn in peace.

“He was a brilliant actor and amazing person. We really don’t know why this happened. If this is somebody else’s wrong doing then that person must be punished. Investigation is on, we need to give it time. There are many questions that are being raised, but where are these conspiracy theories coming from? Why are we burdening his family with these things?” she asks.

Given that Rajput’s death has sparked many debates including nepotism and insider vs outsider bias in the film industry, Kaur shares her perspective on this entire matter. “My father is an army officer and he can paint very well. I’ve got that from him. Now, I wanted to become an actor, if my father was in this field, he would have helped me. But since he is not, so I had to work really hard. And that’s alright. My problem is treating a newcomer as an outsider when one is trying hard,” she explains.

Talking about Rajput’s transition from TV to films, Kaur says that his journey gave hope to many TV actors that they can also dream big.

“Our lives have become so unreal nowadays. We’re judged by the happy pictures we post on social media. We don’t realise that this smiling face also feels lonely. It’s a competition about how many likes or comments one gets. There have been times when some friends got angry because I didn’t reply to their birthday post, but forgot that I called at midnight to wish them,” she says.

Also, now that the talk around mental health has come to light once again, Kaur opines that it’s important to directly reach out to people around you. “That real touch is missing, I feel. Everyone goes through their share of lows, we need to understand and be compassionate. Stop judging people. I’ve been open about my life on social media, can’t pretend to be somebody else, whether you accept me or not,” maintains the actor, who is single handedly raising her 6-year-old son, Jaydon after she divorced actor Shalin Bhanot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more