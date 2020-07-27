Daredevil actor accuses Marvel boss of racism, says his role was cut, says he was told ‘nobody cares about Chinese people, Asian people’

Actor Peter Shinkoda, who played Nobu Yoshioka in Marvel’s Daredevil series, has accused the former head of the company’s television division, Jeph Loeb, of making racist comments. In a recent online panel with fellow actors Geoffrey Cantor and Tommy Walker, Shinkoda reluctantly shared his story. “I’m kind of reluctant to say this, but... I’m going to take this moment,” he said.

The actor said that a potential storyline for Nobu ‘was scrapped’ on Loeb’s order. “Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao…and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners,” Shinkoda said. “He said, ‘Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a sh*t so don’t write about Nobu and Gao.’”

Shinkoda tweeted on Sunday, “#WaiChingHo aka #MadameGao and I, aka #Nobu of #Daredevil weren’t at the season 2 premiere...because we weren’t invited. Wai was insulted...and that pissed me off A LOT. We found out about the event as it live-streamed. ‘They’ were sorry we were ‘overlooked’.”

Actor Ray Fisher, who is currently in the middle of his own comic book-related controversy -- the actor has accused director Joss Whedon of being unprofessional on the sets of Justice League -- tweeted in support of Shinkoda. He wrote, “Our industry will not advance unless we are willing to speak the names of those preventing it from doing so!Thank you for standing up and speaking out @PeterShinkoda. I stand with you.”

Also read: Ray Fisher’s challenge to Joss Whedon after calling him ‘unprofessional’: ‘I invite him to sue me for slander’

Shinkoda added, “The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented, so I had to concoct this other storyline and rock that material I was given.”

Every Marvel television show on Netflix was cancelled in quick succession. The studio is currently planning on unveiling its new slate of original shows -- all based in the MCU -- on Disney+ Hotstar. Recently, Avengers actor Anthony Mackie had also called out Marvel for ‘racist’ hiring practices.

