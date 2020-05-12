Sections
Home / TV / Debina and I dress up everyday: Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina and I dress up everyday: Gurmeet Choudhary

The actor says that he and his wife don’t want to ‘regret later for not spending time together’

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:05 IST

By Sonil Dedhia, HT Mumbai

Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame after he played the role of lord Ram in Ramayan

The ongoing lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic has altered everybody’s lifestyle. This restricted movement has become a reason of anxiety but actor Gurmeet Choudhary who is staying with his wife Debina Bonnerjee believes in looking at the positives, “Our schedules haven’t changed. We get up at the same time, have breakfast and then get ready as if we are planning to get out by wearing new clothes every day. I gel my hair and do some grooming. If you stay in your pyjamas the whole day, you tend to get lazy and boring. Debina and I are in a very happy space. We have got the time to be together and we don’t want to regret it later for not spending it with each other. We are reading, dancing creating content on social media. We also do meditation which has been a life changing experience. It’s important to stay busy,” says the actor.

Choudhary says the lockdown has allowed him to get into self-introspection, “From getting good grades in school, to thinking about getting a good career and settling down, we all have all have been running a rat race. We always thought that we were doing it for ourselves but actually we were doing it for others. Like, I realised, I never had time for myself. I am giving myself a lot of time. Everyday, I sit in my balcony and think about how I want to take my life forward. I want to continue with this routine even after the lockdown is over.”

The actor who became a household name with Ramayan (2008) where he played Ram and Debina played Sita. The show is currently being aired again “The show gave got me a lot of respect and got me an identity of being a mature actor. It also got me a lot of work. It generally happens that when actors do mythology shows, they get typecast, but it didnt happen with me. Since the time the re-run has begun, I have got many calls from people that they are enjoying the show with their kids. I am also enjoying watching myself again. am sure the show will stay relevant even after twenty years,” he concludes.

.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:38 IST
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
May 12, 2020 13:09 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
May 12, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Will leave no stone unturned for podium finish in Tokyo: Nikki
May 12, 2020 13:35 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather in Boisar; police say they were misinformed about special train
May 12, 2020 13:34 IST
Ian Wright subjected to racial abuse on social media
May 12, 2020 13:32 IST
US will cross 10 million-mark in conducting Covid-19 tests, says Trump
May 12, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.