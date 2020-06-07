Debina Bonnerjee: Initially I was gung-ho about getting time in the lockdown, but as it got extended, anxiety started

Sections
The actor shares that the TV industry has taken a hit, but she feels it is better to be in this uncertain (situation) than do certain things in haste which may compromise the safety of people.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:28 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Debina Bonnerjee says nobody understood that it would be such a serious lockdown situation

Actor Debina Bonnerjee confesses that the current Covid-19 crisis has taught everyone that their health and well-being is above everything, even above money. She says that like any other industry, television has been affected too.

“Everything got haywire initially, people didn’t know what is happening, how to deal with it. People are learning to live in the lockdown. As for the work on TV, I would say it is better to be in this uncertain (situation) than do certain things in haste. It’s not a matter of joke, but a matter of life for many people,” the 37-year-old tells us.

She further adds, “People will learn to save money in the future, rather than ‘aaj bahut paisa hai, let’s live like a king’ What will happen tomorrow? Log bol rahe hain ‘paise kahaan se aayenge, nahi kamaayenge toh yeh ho jaayega’. In this lockdown, we have learnt the difference between necessity and luxury.” 

Talking of herself, she says she never imagined she could live without something like “going to salons and getting nails done”. “Earlier I would get my nails done 365 days, but now, I have learnt to live without it. Uske bina bhi zindagi chal rahi hai,” Bonnerjee says.



In the initial days of the lockdown, she felt while things seemed easy, the stress was bound to get to her. She says it took her time to get back to a regular, healthy routine, away from junk food and a lazy lifestyle.

“Nobody understood that it would be like such a serious lockdown that would go on. Initially, I was gung-ho about it. I was shooting till a day before it was announced. I felt like it was much required, staying put at home situation, and I thought I would finish the cleaning stuff. But then when it started extending and extending, I started feeling very low,” she explains 

It was because it was turning into a phase of “too much uncertainty outside”. Describing the transition she went through, Bonnerjee says, “I was feeling bad, anxious and all those things. After that, you again kind of buck up, and hit back. This is that phase for me. I am eating clean now. Initially, when you are at home, you feel like eating, you feel good. So we ate stuff like poori-bhaji, but now I am back to eating absolutely clean. I workout every single day. It’s good to be back on track.”

