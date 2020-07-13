Deepika Singh Goyal on resuming work: Won’t be taking the risk anytime soon, even if I do I’ll stay away from home while shooting

Unlike her colleagues in the TV industry who are raring to get back to work with some already having started shooting for their respective shows, actor Deepika Singh Goyal isn’t prepared yet. Currently on break, she has no plans of resuming work at least till end of this year given the crisis.

“I’ve not been keeping well. After (my last show) Kavach... got over, I suffered from low blood pressure. My condition was deteriorating and the doctor suggested bed rest. I’m doing better now but given the current situation, I don’t think I’ll be taking the risk anytime soon,” says actor, who stays in a joint family in Mumbai, with her son Soham, husband Rohit Raj Goyal, in-laws, and brother-in-law’s family.

“So even when I’d start working, I’d like to stay away from home till the shooting is over,” she adds.

Goyal had earlier taken a three-year hiatus after Diya Aur Baati and this is the second time she has taken a break. Does she fear being out of sight and being out of mind?

“Once an actor, always an actor. Sushmita Sen came back after so many years with her new web series yet how much love she has been getting. Also, I’m not saying no to work, I’m just taking time and being extra cautious. If I get an interesting TV show or web project now, I might just say yes,” she says.

Talking about TV shows, there have been mixed reactions on the proposed pay cut that actors are expected to take to take given pandemic’s effect on the economy.

Goyal hopes this is a temporary thing. “Once situation gets better, we’ll all get back to how it was earlier. So, we need to hang on. But, there should be a limit to this cut. We all survive on a certain budget. For instance, I’ve to pay my make-up artist, hair-stylist, spot, designer and driver, plus my personal expenses. So, I can’t take a drastic cut. There needs to be a balance,” says the actor, whose mother (55) and grandmother (90) tested Covid positive in Delhi last month and have now recovered.

