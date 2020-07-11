Sections
Deepika Singh on being trolled for posting video when her mom was unwell: 'Help reached in time because I posted that video'

Deepika Singh talks about her recent experience when her mother tested positive for the coronavirus and she could not find a hospital.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Deepika Singh’s mother and grandmother tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

TV actor Deepika Singh has responded to allegations that she was being insensitive by sharing videos while her mother fought Covid-19. She said that it was because of the videos that she got quick response.

Deepika told The Times of India in an interview, “Many people dissed me for being active on social media while my mother was unwell. Well, I strongly feel that help reached in time because I posted that video. My father ran from pillar to post, but in vain. I couldn’t travel to Delhi, because my son, Soham, is only three years old. Seeing no other way to secure help, I posted the video. Almost immediately, I received a call from Delhi Government officials, and I am thankful to them.”

After Deepika’s urgent request for help went viral, the Delhi government took cognisance and got her mother admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The actor’s grandmother Sheila Devi also tested positive later.

Upon her mother’s return from the hospital, Deepika penned a heartfelt thank-you note and shared a picture with her mother and grandmother. “Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya,” she wrote.



 

She added, “Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11.”

