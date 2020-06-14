Deepika Singh’s Covid-19 positive mother gets admission in hospital after Delhi govt takes note of actor’s viral plea

Deepika Singh’s mother, who has tested positive for Covid-19, got admission to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after the television actor’s viral plea caught the attention of the Delhi government and union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. In a new Instagram post, Deepika thanked them for their prompt response to her appeal.

“Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery. @msisodia @ArvindKejriwal @Abhishek_asitis @drharshvardhan #Atirekbharadwaj,” she wrote.

Earlier, Deepika shared a video seeking help from chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that her mother could not be admitted to a hospital due to Lady Hardinge Medical College’s refusal to hand over her medical reports. She made an urgent plea for help, adding that the 45 members of her joint family, who lived in the same house in the Paharganj area of Delhi, were at risk.

Deepika also said that her grandmother, father, sister and other family members, who were in close contact with her mother, needed to get tested immediately. She called the video her ‘last resort’, saying that she tried every other means and ‘sources’ but could not get any help.

“My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do,” she said in her message.

Deepika has also acted in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

