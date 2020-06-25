Deepika Singh’s mother returns home after recovery from Covid-19, actor shares update

Sections
Television Deepika Singh shared an update on Instagram after her mother recovered from Covid-19. She asked fans to pray for the speedy recovery of her grandmother, who is still admitted to the hospital.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Singh’s mother has recovered from Covid-19 and is back home.

Television actor Deepika Singh penned a heartfelt thank-you note after her mother recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the hospital. However, her grandmother is still undergoing treatment for the virus.

Deepika shared a picture with her mother and grandmother, and wrote on Instagram, “Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya.”

She urged fans to pray for her grandmother, who is still hospitalised and undergoing treatment for Covid-19. “Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11,” she wrote.

 



Also read | Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

Earlier this month, the Delhi government stepped in to help after the video of Deepika’s plea for help went viral. In her appeal to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, she alleged that her mother could not be admitted to a hospital due to Lady Hardinge Medical College’s refusal to hand over her medical reports. She also said that the 45 members of her joint family, residing in the same house in Delhi’s Paharganj area of Delhi, were at risk and needed to get tested immediately.

The Delhi government promptly responded and Deepika’s mother got admission to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She shared a thank-you note on Instagram and thanked the government for taking cognisance of her plea for help.

Deepika, who played the lead role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has also acted in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

