Deepika Singh says she was 73 kg after birth of son Soham, got comments like ‘nobody will take her in a lead role’

Television actor Deepika Singh, best known for playing the lead role in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has opened up about being body-shamed after the birth of her son Soham. She said that she was 73 kg at the time and got nasty comments from people, who said that she would never be cast in a lead role again.

In an interview with The Times of India, Deepika said, “I have been trolled a lot on social media especially for my weight gain. After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me. They did not even think twice that it was my birthday. They started saying ‘you are such a big actress, you should have waited’, ‘now you won’t get any role’, ‘nobody will take her in a lead role’, ‘look at her how bad she is looking’.”

Deepika said that instead of getting bogged down by the negativity, she chose to use it as motivation to hit the gym and lose the extra kilos. She said that she took a screenshot of the mean comments and kept it as her phone wallpaper.

“I took all these negative comments very seriously and that actually helped me to go to the gym regularly. It didn’t matter, if I didn’t sleep in the night, I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym,” she said, adding that she was eventually able to get back in shape.

Deepika made her small screen debut in 2011 with Diya Aur Baati Hum and played the lead role until the show went off air in 2016. She took a brief sabbatical from acting in 2017, after welcoming her son. In 2019, she was seen as the lead of the show Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

