Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series

In a major win for an Indian web series at an international platform, Netflix’s Delhi Crime has bagged the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys. The show is a fictionalised retelling of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, with Shefali Shah playing a deputy commissioner of police tasked with finding the culprits and dealing with the aftermath of the brutal crime.

Director Richie Mehta dedicated the award to ‘all the women’ during the virtual ceremony. “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said in his speech.

An ecstatic Shefali Shah, who played the cop in the show, shared a clip from the award show where she can be heard saying ‘oh my God’.

India had also bagged nominations in the Best Actor category (Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven) and Best Comedy series (Four More Shots Please). The awards went to actor Billy Barratt for Responsible Child and Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) respectively.

In other major categories, Glenda Jackson won the Best Actress Award for Elizabeth Is Missing. Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) from France won the Best Arts Programming award while Responsible Child bagged the Best Mini-Series Award. The awards were hosted by Richard Kind from an empty theatre in New York City, given the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners list

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) (Brazil)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)