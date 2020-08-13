Delnaaz Irani: Female protagonists on TV are of different shapes and sizes these days

Sections
Actor Delnaaz Irani feels that despite these changes, there’s still a lot of issues that need to be addressed on the small screen, especially at a time when web is such a looming threat.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:34 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Delnaaz Irani has starred in TV shows such as Yes Boss, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Ek Deewaana Tha

Her career in showbiz started with the small screen and even though Delnaaz Irani moved on to doing films, she has never abandoned TV. The actor feels that now more than before, things are changing for better when it comes to roles for female actors.

“There are so many shows these days where the female protagonists are of different shapes and sizes. The representation of women on TV is more diverse now. There are shows where the female lead is short in height or is plus size but is still shown as a very strong individual with a mind of her own. That’s what they want to show and that is a great change,” shares Irani.

The 47-year-old, who has been a part of TV shows such as Yes Boss, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Ek Deewaana Tha, among others feels that despite these changes, a lot of issues need to be addressed on the small screen, especially at a time when web is such a looming threat.

“People now people watch on their hand-held devices and on the go. The don’t have the time to sit and watch TV shows, they prefer things quick,” she says.



 

Irani also feels that people should compartmentalise their work and focus on their respective things rather than look at what others are doing.

“People should mind their own business. If a person is in marketing, he should just do that. The production people should do their job and actors should stick to their work. Also, there should be no interference from the channel. We often hear things like ‘channel ne mana kiya hai, channel ne ye bol hai’. There have been fabulous shows pulled off air because too many cooks spoil the broth,” explains the actor.

The actor further goes on to add that writers need to be empowered and trust them to provide good scripts.

“A writer should be given the freedom and his thoughts to flow without any interference. Besides, I feel finite shows should be the way forward,” she says.

