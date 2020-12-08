Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that her friend, the late actor Divya Bhatnagar, was a survivor of domestic violence. Divya died due to Covid-19 complications on Monday. In a social media post, Devoleena had written that Divya will finally be ‘free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies’.

In a separate video, Devoleena spoke about Divya’s suffering. Expressing her sadness at Divya’s death, Devoleena said in Hindi, “She had just decided to live independently, to not fall into anyone’s trap. I feel that god wasn’t able to see her suffering.” Devoleena said that in all the years that she’d known Divya, she’d never seen her speak ill of anyone. But people hurt her, and used her, she said.

“Every girl makes mistakes after being hurt in relationships, they rebound to whoever is offering them support. And Divya was innocent. I used to try and explain things to her,” Devoleena said, adding, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

She continued, “I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”

Devoleena said that she is going to expose Gaggan, with whom Divya tied the knot last year. She said that there is a molestation case pending against him in Shimla, and that he is out on bail. “You will return to jail, because of how you tortured Divya. You think she’s gone now so you can chill with your girlfriends?” she continued, and warned the ‘girlfriends’ to be careful, because he could do the same thing with them.

“Please check his background,” Devoleena told anyone contemplating working with him. “I will share proof about his actions one by one. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you.”

Divya had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was put on ventilator support last week and her family had said her condition was critical. Her family had also moved her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

