Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana ‘lovely couple’ after dissing Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee showered love on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, and called them a ‘lovely couple’, during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:05 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to like Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s pairing a lot.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got candid about her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. She was all praise for runner-up Asim Riaz and called him a ‘gentleman’ and ‘good listener’. She also showered love on his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, calling her a ‘beautiful lady’, and saying that they made a ‘lovely couple’ together.

“He is nice guy and i knew & told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high nd he did,” Devoleena said about Asim’s journey in Bigg Boss 13. She called Sidharth Shukla ‘straight forward’ and responded to fans’ request for a live session with him, saying that they will plan one soon.

Devoleena’s praise for Asim and Himanshi comes just days after she said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill shared ‘zero chemistry’ in the music video of Bhula Dunga. Her comments that they would look good as siblings but not as a couple, irked fans of ‘SidNaaz’, as the two are lovingly called, and she was trolled endlessly.

Trolls even made derogatory remarks about Devoleena’s family and upbringing, prompting her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai to come out in her support. In a tweet, Rashami said that such trolls deserve to be behind bars and requested the cyber crime cell to take cognisance.



Devoleena, who shot to fame as Gopi bahu in the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was recently seen as a participant on Bigg Boss 13. Though she was considered one of the top contenders to win the reality show, she was forced to exit midway because of a back injury. She suffered a debilitating backache due to multiple tasks inside the house and even had to be hospitalised for a few days when the pain aggravated. She was supposed to be back on the show after receiving treatment but was not cleared to return by doctors.

