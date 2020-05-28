Sections
Devoleena Bhattacharjee donates for relief of flood-affected in home state Assam

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has contributed to the Assam chief minister’s relief fund to help those affected by the flood in her home state.

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:07 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is from Assam, is doing her bit for the people of the state who are affected by the flood.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has donated money to help those affected by flood in her home state of Assam.

“I have donated Rs 73,000 to Assam CM relief fund, and I feel that more people should come out and support the government in fighting this difficult time. My mother always taught me that the way I look after her, similarly I should care for my Assam, my India as they too are like mother,” she said.

"I just wish I could share the pain and suffering of my people who are suffering because of a natural calamity. I can just do this much for now. I hope it helps them," she added.

 



 

At least three people died and over 2,50,000 people in more than 350 villages were affected due to floods and landslides in three northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

