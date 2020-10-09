Sections
Devoleena Bhattacharjee posts cryptic tweet after Shehnaaz Gill’s fans take offence to ‘most irritating contestant’ jibe

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted that Nikki Tamboli was a ‘copy cat’ and reminded her of the ‘most irritating contestant’ of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were irked by the jibe, which they felt was directed at her.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unimpressed by Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded with a cryptic tweet after being trolled by Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. Earlier this week, Devoleena criticised Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli and said that she was getting a deja vu of the ‘most irritating contestant’ of Bigg Boss 13. While Devoleena did not take any names, many fans of Shehnaaz felt that the jibe was directed at her.

“Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of #BB13. Ufff #BB14,” Devoleena had written. She and Shehnaaz had participated in the previous season of the reality show.

 

Shehnaaz’s fans trolled Devoleena, accusing her of trying to seek ‘footage’. However, some Twitter users felt that she was referring to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma.



Devoleena responded to fans jumping to their own conclusions by sharing a cryptic tweet. “Chor ki daadi mein tinka... So jisko mirchi lagi wahi hai chor... i mean iritating... ufff (The one who is in the wrong is quick to take offence),” she wrote.

 

Nikki has been grabbing eyeballs for her closeness to Sidharth Shukla, who has entered Bigg Boss 14 as a senior who will be throwing curveballs at contestants. Recently, Aly slammed Nikki and asked her to have some ‘self-respect’.

Also read | Ginny Weds Sunny movie review: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey’s Netflix film is like an unbearably long TikTok video

Aly reminded Nikki of Shehnaaz’s love for Sidharth and wrote on Twitter, “Nd this girl tamboli I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan (sister, there is such a thing called self-respect).”

Meanwhile, Nikki has won immunity from this week’s nominations after Sidharth declaring her as the winner of the immunity task. In tonight’s episode, contestants will try to make her give up during a task, threatening to ruin all her make-up products.

