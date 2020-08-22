Dheeraj Dhoopar: There are difficulties in every profession, but showbiz is tougher because the success ratio is quite less

The pandemic has, undoubtedly, dealt a blow to showbiz. But in such testing times, itis all the more necessary to uphold one’s sanity, feels actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

“There are difficulties in every profession and when it comes to ours, it’s not easy because the success ratio is quite less here. That often affects the mental health of many actors. Some can withstand such storms, but there are others who aren’t able to deal with it,” he says.

Talking about how many end up taking drastic steps due to such circumstances, Dhoopar says it’s about time we sit up and take notice.

“My heart goes out to them. Being a part of the fraternity, I feel it’s time we look around, reach out to each other. The pressure does get too heavy at times, but we’ve to understand that this isn’t the end of life. It’s important to talk to your friends and family when you feel low,” adds the actor.

The 35-year-old recently resumed work and is happy to be back on the sets. Drawing light on the positives that happened during the pandemic, he points, “If you notice, we do quickly make video calls to each other these days, have more time to speak with family and friends, got hold of our lives. Aren’t these nice things happened to us too?”

Despite having seen his share of ups and down, the actor remains focused on developing his craft. “That’s more important, I feel. One might feel they’ve done enough or how much should they work on themselves or when do they get work to showcase their talent etc. All these would happen, it just takes time,” shares the actor, who has been getting offers from web and Bollywood.

As a lot is being said about whether TV actors have a smooth transition to films, Dhooper feels it varies from person to person. “We can’t relate a few incidents to a whole community. Think of Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana… they all did TV before joining films. Aren’t they successful and loved? How you perceive things makes a lot of difference,” he points.

