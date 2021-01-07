Dhoom 3 actor Siddharth Nigam: I didn’t want to be stuck with child actor image

Actoor Siddharth Nigam, who mad his acting debut with the Bollywood film Dhoom 3, is presently playing the lead role in the TV show Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

While Siddharth Nigam as young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013) grabbed audience’s attention, the gymnast-turned-actor didn’t do any other film, apart from a small appearance in Munna Michael that too four years later. He even turned down the opportunity to play Varun Dhawan’s younger version in Judwaa 2 (2017). Nigam reasons that he never wanted to “be a child actor in films”, and so shifted focus to TV instead.

“Munna Michael was a small part that I did for Jackie Shroff (actor) and Sabbir Khan (director). Once people form an image of you as a child actor, it becomes difficult to play leading roles in movies when you grow up. Phir log yahin bolenge, ‘Arrey yeh to wahi child actor hai’, it leaves behind an impression which just doesn’t leave you,” he explains, adding that not many child actors have succeeded in this profession after growing up.

Having turned 20 last year, Nigam is now ready to take the plunge in films and web series, and he clears that he’d only prefer pivotal or parallel lead roles.

However, he admits, “I’m outsider, have no godfather or connection in this industry. My past work always got me opportunities. I know having done TV doesn’t work in your favour when you try in films, so my road to Bollywood won’t be easy. But I do dream of getting a good launch. I know star kids would get priority but having done some work in the industry over the last few years, I know I can prove myself. I’m even open to being launched on the web.”

Known for TV shows Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the actor is also keen on doing action and mythological films and wishes to collaborate with directors SS Rajamouli and Rohit Shetty.

Not paying much heed to the nepotism and favouritism debates in Bollywood, Nigam only hopes that it brings about positive changes, “It’s better to continue working hard and keep trying,” he ends.

