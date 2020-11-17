Sections
Did Govinda take a dig at nephew Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma Show, after nephew’s refusal to share stage with him?

There's a new twist in the Govind-Krushna Abhishek feud. In an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend, the actor might have taken a dig at his nephew, after Krushna backed out of the episode.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Krushna Abhishek had declined to participate in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Govinda.

Actor Govinda seemingly took a dig at his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, as their feud intensified over the weekend. Krushna backed out of an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, which featured his uncle as guest.

But during a segment, Govinda cracked a joke about a ‘bhanja (nephew)’, which many fans took as a jibe against Krushna. In the segment, also featuring characters played by Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, host Kapil Sharma described them as‘kaamchor’ artists. Chandan, in character as Chandu, joked to Govinda that it was he who plucked Kapil out of Amritsar and brought him to Mumbai, where he began his own show. Govinda joked, “Tujhe kaam de na de tere bhaanje ko zarur dega (whether or not he gives you work, he’ll definitely hire your nephew).”

Previously, Krushna had said in an interview that he would decline to participate in the episode, as his feud with Govinda had affected him badly. Krushna told Bombay Times, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

He added, “I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye (good comedy needs conducive environment). I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show.”

Also read: Krushna Abhishek refuses to perform in Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda as guest, says ‘the enmity has affected me badly’

The reason for the fight in the family is reportedly a tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had made a comment last year about ‘people who dance for money’. This had not gone down well with Govinda’s wife, who felt it was meant for Govinda. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing could change Sunita’s stance.

