Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya pulled out all the stops for a romantic marriage proposal to actor Disha Parmar on national television. However, the proposal was followed by reports claiming that the two were already engaged before he entered the show. She has dismissed the rumours.

Commenting on a tweet by Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri, Disha wrote, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.” The original tweet read, “EXCLUSIVE #DishaParmar is already engaged to #RahulVaidya Even before Rahul Entered the BiggBoss House.”

In Wednesday night’s episode, Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday. He revealed that they have known each other for two years. “Iss ghar mein aane ke baad maine realise kiya ki bahari rishton ki kya value hoti hai. Jab meri ladayiaan hui, mere jhagde hue kisi se, main andar jaata tha aur bohot akela mehsoos karta tha. Tab uski mujhe yaad bohot zyada aayi (After coming to the Bigg Boss house, I realised the value of relationships outside. When I would fight with people here, I would go inside and feel very lonely. I missed her a lot during such times.),” he said.

Rahul wore a white T-shirt with “marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” he asked. He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s mother gave Disha her stamp of approval. “I am happy for him. His sudden proposal surprised me. But I am also glad Disha is the one. She is an extremely sweet girl and I am fond of her. The rest I can comment or rather he can comment, only when he comes and we sit and talk as a family,” she said in a statement.

