Did Rajshree Thakur quit Shaadi Mubarak after a fight with the makers? TV actor clears the air

Rajshree Thakur, who played Preeti Jindal on the TV show Shaadi Mubarak, has now been replaced by Rati Pandey. Preeti is rumoured to have made an exit over creative differences and claims she was unable to cope with the hectic schedule for which she had even advised makers to introduce parallel tracks.

Rajshree has, however, denied having any fight with the makers over the same. The actor has said that she was unable to work for as long as 12 hours, 26 days a week while being a mother to a three-year-old.

She told The Times of India, “We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note. I had put in my papers two weeks back and had informed the producers well in advance about my exit. We sat across the tables and tried to figure out a way that this doesn’t happen but we couldn’t come up with a midway.”

Hinting at the topic of discussion with the makers, she said, “I tried to tell my side of the story to the production house, and I also suggested having more parallel tracks, but I had to be there in each and every scene which was not possible for me. The makers too didn’t want to shift or change the storyline much. So in the end, I had to quit.”

Rajshree opened up about how it was getting difficult to shoot for such long hours. She said, “The real reason for my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three-year-old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother, I couldn’t convince myself to be away from her for so long.”

Shaadi Mubarak is created by Shashi Mittal and directed by Pradeep Yadav. It stars Manav Gohil as the male lead.

