Did you know Lakshman Sunil Lahiri worked with Sita Dipika Chikhlia before Ramayan? See pic

Actor Suni Lahiri, who played Lakshan on Ramayan has revealed that he had worked with Dipika Chikhlia before starring in the popular mythological serial together. Ramayana is currently on air again as Doordashan is telecasting reruns of the hit 80’s show amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunil posted a picture with Dipika (who essayed Sita in Ramananad Sagar’s Ramayan) and the duo can be seen in a romantic pose. Sunil did not name the serial in his post but they had worked together in various episodes of the supernatural show Vikram Aur Betaal.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “Myself and Deepika ji in one of the serial before Ramayan.” Several users also guessed the picture is from Vikram Betaal. “Vikram betaal ki hai an sir...maine dekha hai ye episode ....bahut ajeeb lagatha sita ji Lakshman ji k sath dikhi thi to (IIt is from Vikram Betaal, I have watched this episode. Found it weird to watch Sita and Lakshman together.).”

Talking about his role as Lakshman, Sunil had recently said, “If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

After the BARC ratings for Doordarshan rose sharply post the rerun of several old shows amid the lockdown,the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said “Mythological shows have become the main source of entertainment among the Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC),” adding that such shows contribute a whopping 43% of the total Hindi GEC genre, which is the biggest category of TV channels.

