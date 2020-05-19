Did you know Sumeet Raghvan played Sudama in Mahabharat? Actor says ‘I got the role probably because I was skinny’

After a successful rerun on Doordarshan, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat is currently being shown on Colors. While several of its cast members including Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar and Roopa Ganguly are back in news for the characters they played on the show, not many remember actor Sumeet Raghvan had essayed the character of adolescent Sudama and was recognized later for his role.

Sumeet played Krishna’s friend, Sudama in Mahabharat. He was just 16-year-old then and had no inkling that the show will create history. Revisiting fond memories of working on the show, he said, “I was very young when I bagged the role, and as excited as any new kid on the block. I was quite skinny at the time, probably that’s why I got the role! We had barely shot for 3 to 4 days and I remember shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. Back then, I did not realize that I was going to be a part of history. But I do remember seeing Mukesh ji and Nitish ji on the set. They were in their prime then, and I was completely in awe of them.”

Sharing how he was flooded with enquires if it was him in the role of Sudama, he added, “Once the episodes were aired again, there was a flurry of questions on my social media. People were taking screenshots of the episode tagging me, asking, ‘Is this you? We never knew you were a part of this epic show!’ I am happy that I got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like Mahabharat.”

Sumeet not just witnessed the return of Mahabharat but also his satirical show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai amid lockdown. The comedy show revolves around a dysfunctional family and also starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar and Rupali Ganguly. It went on air on Star Bharat par on April 6.

