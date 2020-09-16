Dipika Chikhlia shares emotional post on how she missed a chance to fulfil late mother’s wish: ‘Lost the moment and feel sick in the stomach’

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, recently lost her mother and has now shared an emotional post about their time together and a lost opportunity. Dipika’s mother died last week and the actor has written about how she could not gift her mom one small thing that she wished for.

Sharing a collage of pictures of her mom and herself, Dipika wrote on Instagram, “Story of a bag . My mum liked one of my bags ,so I asked to take it and use she found the bag a lilttle dirty so wanted to wash it with detergent,I told her mum this is a branded bag you can’t ,I will get it cleaned at a service centre meantime use it ... my daughters called my mum Aaji . They both thought it was cute that she wants to wash the bag ...cutting the story short ..she dint take it ....last month I opened my cupboard and saw the bag remembered the incident ,made a quick mental note to just let her have it ..the bag is not more important then her ...but now I lost the moment and feel sick in the stomach looking at the bag ,.....I missed the moment ...life is soo filled with such moments that we miss . Sorry mum :( #mum#life#bag#story#memory#stories#moveon#relationship#child#childhood.”

Dipika had shared the news of her mother’s death with her fans. She wrote in a note accompanied by a picture of her mom. “In loving memory of Alkaben Rajeshbhai Chikhlia. She left a trail of joy and laughter everywhere she went. Finding happiness in even the smallest things in life. When she smiled, we would all smile. She would play with the youngest and tickle the brains of the wisest. A strong Independent woman, light years ahead of her time, she gave us wisdom to lead our lives with strength and inspired us to live our lives to the fullest.”

“She always saw the brightest side even on a rainy day, Let’s remember her for always bringing a smile to our faces and cherish the memories we’ve created together.Let us all keep her in our prayers,” Dipika added. She wrote alongside the note, “RIP mum.”

Dipika is back in the limelight ever since Ramayan rerun on Doordarshan during the lockdown earlier this year. While she essayed the role of Sita in the serial, she had claimed she would have rather played Kaikeyi in the story. “If today somebody would have offered me, I would have possibly done Kaikeyi, this is how much we have changed as actors (laughs). As an actor, it is exactly opposite playing a negative role. If I have to play a role, I will like to try playing a role where I have a dimension, where I can explore myself as a creative person,” she had said.

