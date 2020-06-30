Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gifts husband Shoaib a beautiful guitar, shares picture: ‘Excited like a child he is’

Sections
Actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim took to Instagram to post a picture of a gift she presented to her husband Shoaib for his birthday. She was late with the gift though. See pic.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dipika Kakar shared a picture of her special gift for husband Shoaib Ibrhaim.

Actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim had a special treat for husband Shoaib Ibrahim for his birthday, though it looks like she was late in gifting it to him. She presented him a guitar and posted a picture too.

Sharing the picture as his Instagram story, she wrote: “Excited like a child he is #BelatedBirthdayGift.” In the picture,Shoaib is sitting on a sofa and is playing the instrument. He is a picture of concentration.

Dipika’s picture showing her gift.

Dipika married Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The Sasural Simar Ka actor has been in quarantine with her family through the coronavirus crisis. Talking about it, she had said: “I don’t fear the #lockdown, my world is with me @shoaib2087. #alhamdulillah #blessed #lifeline #myworld” sharing pictures with her family.

While little has been happening on the career front for the actors during lockdown, the couple did take part in an Instagram live sessions to connect with fans. During one such an interaction, Shoaib was asked a rather personal question and he answered it with sass. A fan asked if they were planning a baby. “Aap baby kab plan karoge? Sorry, yeh aapki personal life hai but mera mann hua poochne ka, isliye pooch liya (When are you planning to have a baby? Sorry, I know it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so I asked).” Taking affront to it, Shoaib wrote back, “Jab pata hai personal hai toh poochna hi kyun (When you know it is personal in nature, then why bother to ask)?”



At another time, a fan asked why Dipika was always seen in Indian clothes and if his family forced her to do so. He replied sarcastically that it reflected the fan’s mindset. The fan had asked: “Deepika ji hamesh salwar suit me hi kyu hoti hai. Kya aapki family force karti hai? (Why does Dipika always wear salwar suits? Does your family force her to?).”

He had replied: “Iska jawab main aapko dena zaruri nahi samahjta. Sach main jaanta hu aur meri wife jaanti hai... Baaki jiski jaisi soch waisa hi sawal. Upar wala aapko khush rakhe. (I don’t think it is important for me to answer this question. My wife and I know the truth. Questions like this reveal your mindset. May God bless you).”

