Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner comic villain, dresses up like ‘Lady Gabbar’. See pic

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is in mood for some fun. The actor shared throwback pictures on Tuesday that show her funny side.

Sharing them, she wrote: “#RowdyLola in London Role and Lore..#Throwback #LadyGabbar.” She is dressed like Amjad Khan’s iconic villain and holds a pistol in hand. She is also wearing a black wig which has very obvious curls. It is not clear where in London the picture is from but it appears to be some kind of a workshop. The picture got quite a few laughs -- singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote: “Hahahahaha so cute!” Many of her fans too dropped comments - one said, “You are worthy of love and respect. You are beautiful, gifted, and intelligent. Don’t let the storm make you forget it”. Another said, “Omg you look so cute So proud of you.” Another person simply said, “Cutie!!”

On July 19, Divyanka had posted pictures from a filmmaking course that her husband Vivek Dahiya and she attended in November 2019 in London and had written how she had enjoyed student life. “No Makeup| Zero Fashion| Zero Stardom| No Social Media| Getting high on knowledge!!! Reliving Student life can be liberating in so many ways. This is what we did in London. Viv and I played Director, Cinematographer, Gaffer, Editor and Producer in different projects. Thats Zeroing down to learn and expand.”

Earlier this month on July 8 on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, Divyanka had written: “Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let’s celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya.”

Both Divyanka and Vivek love to share throwbacks from their travels abroad. Sharing pictures from their Capri, Italy holiday, Divyanka had written: “Greens and blues at home or abroad, have an enticing character linked to them. Nature can never cease to inspire you...wherever! #GodsPainting #CapriBoatTour #WorldInMyWindow.”

Divyanka is a popular name in Indian television industry and hit the national limelight with her serials - Banoo Main Teri Dulhann on Zee TV and for her portrayal of a character named Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

