Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: We all are going to get infected with Covid-19, eventually

The actor says that till the vaccine is out, everyone has to be very careful about their health while stepping out

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:54 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says even after the lockdown ends, people should continue to raise awareness about the virus

Even as the country is slowly opening up and several relaxations have been given in Unlock 1.0,there has been a constant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Admitting that there exists a sense of panic, TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says, “We all are going to get infected eventually.” And hence, till the vaccine is out, the actor warns everyone to be very careful.

“The moment the lockdown is lifted completely , people are going to come out and I feel that there will be an explosion of corona , the number of cases will just increase in leaps and bounds. Only our immunity will have to build up accordingly. So, we have to keep making people aware of the dos and don’ts,” she asserts. 

And this is where celebrities come in the picture, feels Divyanka, adding that it’s the prime responsibility of people with stature to use their position in disseminating the right information and spreading awareness.

She elaborates, “When we speak about any issue, people do take it seriously — be it fashion trends or charity. People follow in our footsteps, so we should be careful about what we say and do. I’ve seen a change whenever I’ve tried to send out a positive message. We all should feel responsible and keep on spreading the right information.”



Divyanka, who has been spending time with her husband Vivek Dahiya during this lockdown, says she hopes to see a positive change in people once this crisis is over, and she especially wants people to keep following good hygiene. 

“Before this, there was no concept of social distancing; cleanliness was in the least of priorities for people. In our country, people spit everywhere and there’s no concept of queuing. Hopefully, now people will be mindful of all these things and remember they can contract any kind of communicable diseases because of the irresponsible behaviour,” she concludes.

