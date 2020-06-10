Divyanka Tripathi on husband Vivek Dahiya photobombing her in new pic: ‘Always keep one eye at the back’

Actor couple, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are immensely popular stars on television. Currently quarantining together in their Mumbai home, the duo keeps fans entertained with engaging and funny posts. Divyanka on Tuesday posted picture where Vivek can be seen photobombing her.

Sharing the post, she wrote: “Always keep one eye at the back...without being an owl of course!” In the picture, while Divyanka is seeing with a camera in her hand and looking intently at something, a little behind her Vivek stands with his phone in hand.

Divyanka often shares pictures with her husband; sometime back she had posted a throwback picture of them together from their Italian holiday. She had written how what she hated most about the current coronavirus pandemic was the inability to travel. “I’m already #TravelStarved...and I don’t see it happening anytime soon!! That’s something I HATE THE MOST ABOUT CORONA! Share, what do you #HateCorona for?”

She had posted yet another picture of trying her hand at photography and written: “Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel #HotHubby #WifeTurnedPhotographer.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, never fail to express their affection to each other. In an interview to Spotboye sometime back, Vivek had said how he prefers to be clean shaven as he doesn’t want to Divyanka to get “itchy skin” from his beard when he kisses her.

He had said, “I get wary that if I am kissing my wife, I don’t want her to get itchy skin because of me. I’m quite a considerate husband that way.” Divyanka had added how “he is always kiss-friendly.”

