Divyanka Tripathi replacing Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Actor says ‘it’s just a rumour’

Divyanka Tripathi has clarified that she is not replacing Erica Fernandes in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. She took to her Instagram stories to refute the news and wrote, “DTD as Prerna in KZK? It’s a rumour! (Just clearing the air for those who care).”

Recently, it was reported that Erica and Parth Samthaan, who play Prerna and Anurag in the show, are planning to quit. According to India TV, Parth has already given his notice and will shoot till September 10-11.

The report cited a number of reasons for Parth’s decision to quit, including the fact that he has been offered a better project, his reluctance to play father to a 10-year-old and monetary issues. He is also said to be upset that the focus of the show has shifted to Prerna’s track with Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Patel. Erica, meanwhile, was said to be leaving the show for ‘better prospects’. However, there is no official confirmation about their exit.

Erica shot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from home for a while, with the director, cinematographer and creative team constantly monitoring her on video call. However, she returned to the sets earlier this month, as she felt that the show was suffering because of this.

In an interview with The Times of India, Erica said, “While shooting from home, I read a few scenes, which I felt wouldn’t have been effective if I shot them alone. Besides, I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone was affecting my performance. I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn’t look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn’t want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision.”

