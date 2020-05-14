Divyanka Tripathi shares stunning throwback pics from UK holiday: ‘When world is living on throwbacks...here’s mine’

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has shared throwback pictures from her holiday in the United Kingdom and commented how she decided to do so after noticing that the world was ‘living on throwbacks’. The pictures are from Llyn Ogwen in Wales, UK.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote: “When the world is #LivingOnThrowbacks...here’s mine. #Scenery I would love to go back to!” In them, Divyanka sits amid lush greenery in wind-swept and picturesque Llyn Ogwen. She has a white sweater on, paired with check pants with high boots. Her hair is done in a neat ponytail.

Looks like the popular TV actor couple is missing their international travel amid lockdown. Divyanka’s husband, actor Vivek Dahiya too posted a solo video clip from their holiday in Italy and wrote in Hindi, “Ab toh travel ki tasveeren dekh kar mann behlaana leta hoon (These days, I just look at old travel pictures to feel good.)

Through the lockdown, Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing funny videos of their time at home. Some time back, Divyanka had shared two photos of a carrot cake she had baked and wrote: “After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it’s made so good)” Before that, she had shared a video of giving Vivek a haircut.

Vivek, meanwhile, had some time back shared his disappointment at losing his memory card and his DSLR camera while on the holiday abroad with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek had taken to Instagram to express his anger and more than losing camera, he felt bad for losing its memory card, as a lot of pictures from their vacation were stored in it.

“Could there be a thing as ‘ethical theft’ or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn’t swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera?”

“There’s a reason why it’s called a ‘memory card’... With no exaggeration I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car,” Vivek had posted.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

