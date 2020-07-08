Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate 4th wedding anniversary: ‘Love you to the moon and back’

Sections
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, check out their pics and videos,

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are celebrating four years of their marriage.

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They have posted pictures and videos of their celebration.

Divyanka shared a picture of the little things the couple could do, which fall within the norms of social distancing. “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time,” she wrote. It shows a cute doodle of love birds sitting on a branch, made, perhaps, on the back rest of their bed. It also has a message that says “Love you to the moon and back.” The foreground of the picture has a jar and a miniature tree. Vivek was quick to respond with, “This is big big thang!”

Divyanka’s post got much love from her industry colleagues and friends. Ankita Bhargava wrote, “How lovely!!!! Happy anniversary guys!!! Godbless.” Vahbiz Dorabjee also wrote, “Awww Happpy Anniversary lovelies God Bless.” Harshdeep Kaur commented “Cutie” while Raj Singh Arora dropped a heart emoji.

Vivek posted a video pouring himself a glass of champagne and wrote, “I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it #8July #DivekAnniversary.”



 

Both Vivek and Divyanka thanked fans and friends for their wishes on Instagram Stories. Among the gifts, one was quite remarkable. Divyanka posted an image on her Instagram Stories thanking the organisation Sankalp Taru for planting a tree in the name of “Divek” - the joint name given to the couple by their fans.

Vivek and Divyanka worked together on the show Yeh hai Mohabbatein and got married in 2016 after being set up by their friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia. The two have earlier said that there was no courtship period because they both had marriage on their minds.After being engaged for a little over five months, Vivek and Divyanka got married in a private ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016.

