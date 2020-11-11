Diwali 2020: Actors urge everyone to celebrate green Diwali this year and let Mother Nature heal a little more

With mask, sanitisers, social distancing norms the new reality of life, Diwali celebrations this year would be like unlike before. Given that the virus is still menacing around, everyone is being cautious. Though most of the country is already in the much required unlock phase , the one good thing about the lockdown was dip in pollution. Celebrities feel that this Diwali, we all should refrain from bursting crackers as much as possible to avoid both air and noise pollution, and let Mother Earth heal a little more. They tell us about their green Diwali plans too.

Shivangi Joshi

The only good thing this lockdown has brought is that Mother Nature has healed extensively. I would appeal to everyone not to burst crackers. This year, I will make sweets, rangoli and light diyas, once we are done with the puja. I will then have a video call wishing my family and relatives back in Dehradun. Since there is still no vaccination, we must stay home, unless it’s absolutely necessary to step out. Let’s make use of technology to celebrate!

Manmohan Tiwari

The lockdown was a difficult phase, but one thing it has set right is the balance of nature. It was a rare thing to see lush green trees and enjoying the cool breeze every morning and evening in Mumbai. My request to those who have still not realised that it’s we humans who pollute the environment, is to go easy on firecrackers this time. I believe in green Diwali with flowers, rangoli, good food and new clothes.

Shivin Narang

I think we all are aware about pollution levels. More than thinking about bursting crackers, we’ve to think about the situation and behave accordingly. This year, safety should be first. Wear masks, carry sanitisers and maintain social distancing. We’ll be celebrating a green Diwali at home. We’ll decorate our house, make rangolis, do puja. We would not be having guests over, and will miss meeting friends and relatives over food, conversations and card.

Shubhangi Atre

My husband and I have never encouraged our daughter to burst crackers. Instead, she has helped us light diyas, decorate the house and decide the menu. No celebration should happen at the cost of harming the environment. Diwali has always about meeting friends and relatives, exchanging sweets and gifts. This year, it will be an intimate affair, but the enthusiasm will be the same. Starting from the routine cleaning of our house to welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and preparing delicacies, we are all set.

Juhi Parmar

I’m never in favour of crackers. For me, Diwali is about food, friends, decoration, diyas and rangoli, because it’s not just air pollution but it’s also noise pollution. Now with Covid-19, people should be really careful. When the pandemic is over, we will have a lifetime to celebrate every festival. This year, we won’t be celebrating Diwali like we do, where with Samairra (daughter), we go meet our friends, go for Diwali parties etc. But, even if we are at home, every occasion is a celebration.

Shraddha Arya

I never believed in bursting crackers and creating any kind of pollution. Earlier, I used to have pets, so I detested too much noise. There’s so much more to Diwali than crackers. I hope Covid-19 and catastrophes of 2020 has knocked some sense into people’s minds and we end up creating lesser pollution. I’ve learnt not to take little things in life for granted, like breathing fresh air. Let’s make this Diwali about having good food and praying to God that this time gets over soon. The virus is still there, so please wear masks and maintain distance. We will be doing puja, and with our family and friends, might go out for dinner following precautions.

Rrahul Sudhir

I enjoyed bursting crackers while growing up, but later understood the repercussions and stopped doing that. I hope people now realise the power of healing. The pandemic was not in our hands, but saving the environment is. I think what one needs the most now is togetherness. It’s important we cherish each other’s presence in our lives and what better than a festive occasion to do so. For me, it’s going to be about food, family, lights and prayers.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Diwali has always been about family. So, it will be Rohit’s (Nag, husband) parents, his sister and us. Instead of ordering food, we’ll make a dish each, and instead of going shopping for rangoli colours and diyas, we’d contribute money to a few causes. I hope we’ve learnt our lessons from this pandemic, saw how nature blossomed. I hope people see the wastefulness that comes with this festival and think about making every festival nature friendly

