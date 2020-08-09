Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Prachi Tehlan ties the knot with Rohit Saroha, shares photo from wedding

Former sportsperson and actor Prachi Tehlan married Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha in Delhi on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a picture from what appears to be their phera ceremony. However, their faces were not clearly visible in the photo.

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Prachi wrote, “7.8.2020. Wedding Date. @rsaroha #weddingbells #ithappened #prachitehlanwedsrohitsaroha #Prahit #beautifulbond.” While Rohit’s face was out of focus, her face was partially hidden behind his.

“The prettiest bride ever,” basketball player Raspreet Sidhu commented. “Congratulations. God bless you guys,” a fan wrote. “Congrats Prachi! U look so pretty. Wish you an awesome married life ahead,” another wrote.

Earlier, Prachi had shared pictures of her outfit from her mehendi ceremony. She also posted a picture of the wedding gift she received from her Diya Aur Baati Hum producers. “Wedding gift from my favourite producers who gave me by ACTING break in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Thank you so much @shashisumeet @shashisumeet_ ‘Ma’am and Sir’ for this adorable lovely surprise. Your blessings and love means the world. @shashisumeetproductions,” she had written.

In the past, Prachi had told The Indian Express that she and her family were excited about the wedding. “I am just happy. It has not sunk in that I will be leaving my house and starting a new life altogether. My family is extremely happy. Due to this event, we all are experiencing happiness and are in a positive space after such a long time during the pandemic,” she said.

Prachi did not plan to get married but her bond with Rohit grew stronger during the lockdown and they decided to take the plunge. “My fiance Rohit and I connected during the lockdown. Just revisited the bond we shared for eight years. We both thought that we should now decide to spend life with each other. I just had the gut feeling that he is the man I want to spend my life with,” she said.

After making her acting debut with the popular serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, Prachi starred in the show Ikyawann. Last year, she also acted in the Malayalam period drama Mamangam, starring Mammootty in the lead role.

