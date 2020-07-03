Sections
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, says people watched it even during Gujarat earthquake

Ekta Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, says people watched it even during Gujarat earthquake

On 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ekta Kapoor said that she was humbled by the overwhelming response to the show.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ekta Kapoor shared a note on 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of her longest-running shows, starring Smriti Irani and Ronit Roy. She shared a video on Instagram and said that the serial ‘changed (her) life’.

Ekta wrote on Instagram that she was humbled by the response to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She wrote, “20 years to Kyunki... A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India’s ‘soft ambassador’, owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time.”

“I remember reading about how when the Gujarat earthquake happened, ppl put their TV sets out and watched Kyunki. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment for me. Thank you for all the love that was sent our way. Thank you Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, Monisha, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, and StarPlus! @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus,” she added.

 



Also read | ‘Satya was declared a flop’: Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 22 years of the film that changed his life

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired from 2000-2008, revolved around the Virani family and its daughter-in-law Tulsi (played by Smriti).

Last month, the entire team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came together for a special video to wish Ekta on her 45th birthday. “Kitne saal baad hum sab log ek saath aaye taaki aapko humlog birthday wish kar sake. Hum woh hai jinhone apni zindagi ka pehla ghar, pehli gaadi shayad aapki wajah se khareeda. Lekin laute hum isliye hai, because we love you (We came together after so many years so that we could wish you a happy birthday. We are those people who perhaps bought our first houses and cars because of you. We reunited because we love you),” Smriti said in the video.

