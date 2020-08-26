Ekta Kapoor celebrates Ganpati visarjan with father Jeetendra, friends Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia. See pics

Ekta Kapoor celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with all her friends and family members on Wednesday. Spotted at her home were her parents--Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra and all her television star friends.

Actor Anita Hassanandani was seen with her husband Rohit Reddy. Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia was also seen with his wife Kanchi Kaul and kids and actor Riddhi Dogra also arrived in a pink suit. Actors Krystle D’Souza and Urvashi Dholakia also clicked selfies with Ekta and Anita.

Jeetendra was seen with his grandson Lakkshya. Ekta’s brother Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi.

Ekta, Jeetendra and Lakkshya; Karishma Tanna; Krystle D’Souza and Urvashi Dholakia.

Tusshar Kapoor with his son Lakkshya.

Jeetendra with Lakkshya.

Anita Hassanandani with husband.

Riddhi Dogra at Ekta Kapoor’s house.

Shabbir Ahluwalia with his family.

Shobha Kapoor at the celebrations.

Ekta has lately been keeping busy with many of her television soaps and shows resuming shoots. She recently lauded the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes announced by the Centre.

Her TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya went on floors recently. She said the SOPs are an important step towards going back to normalcy amid the pandemic. “Considering the ongoing pandemic and its resulting consequences, it is extremely crucial for all of us to follow the standard operating procedures strictly and diligently. The preventive measures for media production released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is an accurate step in the direction of safekeeping and containing the virus while getting back to normalcy,” she said in a statement. The producer said the safety of the crew, talent, and employees at her production house is of “utmost importance”.

On Saturday, she announced that she will soon launch a new action thriller franchise on streaming platform ALT Balaji. Without sharing details about the project, she said she has roped in two newcomers to play the lead roles in the series. The details regarding the cast and crew will be announced soon.

“Launching a new action thriller franchise on Alt Balaji. An interesting cast after going through millions of choices. Two very promising youngsters....wait and watch this space !!! #BangBaang hona chahiye!!,” Ekta wrote on Twitter.

