Ekta Kapoor celebrates New Year with Riddhi Dogra, Krystle D'Souza. See pics

Ekta Kapoor celebrates New Year with Riddhi Dogra, Krystle D'Souza. See pics

Ekta Kapoor shares pictures and videos as she celebrates the New Year with actor friends Krystle D’Souza and Riddhi Dogra.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ekta Kapoor celebrates New Year with friends.

Showmaker Ekta Kapoor has wished her fans a very happy new year with a cute video that she posted on Instagram on Friday morning. Ekta shared the short video which shows her winking at the camera. She captioned it as, “A conspiratorial wink with 2021! Be kind ! Clean up 2020 ‘ mess n give back hope to those who have lost it in d last few months. JAI MATA DI.” Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Rahul Dev were quick to wish a ‘happy new year’ to Ekta.

 

 

She also shared videos from the celebrations as she welcomed the New Year. A few videos gave a glimpse of the celebrations and firecrackers. Another one showed Ekta grooving to a song with actor-friends Krystle D’Souza and Riddhi Dogra..

Ekta had also posted a collage of a few pictures of herself on Thursday and wrote, “No filter no hoooman! Just d sun me n my thoughts of d year that was.”

Also read: Krushna Abhishek parties with Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, calls wife Kashmera ‘hotness overloaded’

Ekta had posted videos and pictures from her Goa trip earlier this week. Karishma Tanna commented on it, “Love that ur enjoying ME time.” Akshay Dogra also wrote, “Solo trips are so much fun na!” Jennifer Winget also posted a heart emoji on the post.

