Ekta Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in emotional video: ‘Hope you’re with your mom whom you missed so much’

Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor posted a remembrance video for Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday. It was her final send off for the actor, whom she had given his first break. She also reflected on how the film industry functions, particularly about those among them who choose to take a different path.

Taking to Instagram, she also wrote a long note: “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless night. All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !”

The video was a collage of Sushant’s moments from Balaji Telefilms hit serial Pavitra Rishta, where he was paired with Ankita Lokhande, also his girlfriend for six long years. The video also showed snapshots of Sushant at various gatherings and parties, thrown Ekta.

The post got many comments but the most revealing was a note by Masaba Gupta. She wrote: “Only if the Odd ones were celebrated instead of being made to feel like the they are meant to go sit in a different corner from everyone else. I’ve always wondered why an actor has to live out of a definition served by society both personally and professionally. I’m reading about him and discovering who he was & happy he didn’t feel the need to fit into that definition. Different is wonderful,but just not enough sometimes,I think.”

The Twitter handle of Balaji Telefilms also posted the same video and wrote: “You’ll be in our hearts forever. May your kind soul rest in eternal peace, Sushant Singh Rajput.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

