Ekta Kapoor shares Parth Samthaan’s web series teaser, says ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay is waiting for its hero’

Hours after Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the teaser of a new web series starring the actor as the main lead with the tagline ‘filming begins’. The show is titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and is expected to head to Ekta’s streaming app, ALTBalaji.

Sharing the black and white teaser on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ !” While the teaser hints at a new web series, the caption hinted that the sequence may be part of a sequence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay after a time leap.

The teaser shows Parth in a never seen before avatar of a powerful man who takes over production as well as piracy of films in the industry. When he is asked if he considers himself a don, the fearless and spectacled Parth says he is actually a ‘hero’, not a don.

Parth’s industry friends loved the video and wished him a speedy recovery in the comments section. It received more than 80,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Hina Khan wrote, “He’s a fighter.” Actor Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “Prayers and loads of love from me n jaydon too. May Parth recover soon.” Actor Jaswir Kaur commented, “Get well soon”. Varun Sood and Simran Kaur Mundi dropped heart emojis in reaction to the video. Only a few reactions could be seen on the post as Ekta has allowed only her friends an access to comment on her Instagram posts.

Parth Samthaan on sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Parth, who plays the leading man Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said he had ‘mild symptoms’ for Covid-19 following which, he decided to get tested. “I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old actor said he is now under self-quarantine and is in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance. I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care,” he added.

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay had resumed shooting in June after a hiatus of over three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Recently, the actor had also opened up about dealing with depression during the lockdown on social media.

