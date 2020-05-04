Ekta Kapoor shares rare family photo featuring Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor, says ‘we have come a long way’

Ekta Kapoor dug into her archives and pulled out a priceless family photo from her teenage years. The picture also features her brother Tusshar, father Jeetendra and mother Shobha.

In the snapshot, Ekta is seen with shoulder-length hair, dressed in a white T-shirt with horizontal stripes. Tusshar has his arm around her shoulder. Shobha is seen fussing over her children, while Jeetendra seems to be lost in thought.

“Well well! We have come a long way! Guess wat my dad is thinking,” Ekta captioned the picture, which garnered thousands of likes in just two hours. Several television stars commented on the post. “Wow! Yes a loooong looooong way,” Ronit Roy wrote. “Well all that matters is happiness on point here too!” Akshay Dogra wrote. “Hehehehhe awwieeee, tooo cuteeeeeee,” Ridhima Pandit wrote.

Ekta has been spending time with her family during the lockdown and often shares cute videos of her playtime with son Ravie.

Recently, Ekta shared a heartfelt post as the streaming platform founded by her, ALT Balaji, completed three years. She shared that while she was hesitant to foray into the digital space as it was dominated by ‘big players’ with ‘billions to burn’, her CEO Sameer Nair convinced her to make a less expensive app ‘for the masses’. She said that she was grateful for the success of ALT Balaji.

Currently, Ekta is gearing up for the release of the second season of her web series Baarish. The romantic drama features Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi, Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan, Sahil Shroff, Shubhangi Latkar, Muni Jha, Sheetal Tiwari, Poulomi Das and Abhishek Verma. It will start streaming on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from May 6.

