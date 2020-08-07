Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever scene from debut show, watch his dramatic entry

Producer Ekta Kapoor took fans on a trip down memory lane, as she shared the first-ever scene shot by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput from his debut television show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In the video, he makes a heroic entry as Preet Juneja and comes to the rescue of his half-brother, Prem Juneja (played by Harshad Chopra).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.”

In the video, Sushant is seen lying on the bonnet of a car, looking sharp in a race-car jacket and jeans. He has a peacock feather in his hand and the shot is interspersed with visuals of Lord Krishna. He is then seen getting into his car and driving off.

The next shot has Sushant arriving at the football ground, where Harshad lies injured. Sushant wipes the blood off Harshad’s wound and the two get back into the game. Seconds before the match ends, Sushant scores the winning goal and leads their team to victory.

After playing the second lead in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Sushant bagged the lead role in another series, Pavitra Rishta. In 2011, he quit the show that made him a star, to pursue a career in films. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013 and starred in a number of successful films including Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. A Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe his death. His father, meanwhile, has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, alleging abetment to suicide and cheating, among other things.

