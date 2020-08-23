Ekta Kapoor shares video of foreigners watching Naagin: ‘At lowest of budgets, we manage best entertainment for mass India’

Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a hilarious video of foreigners watching Indian TV serials, without much context, and she cherished their reactions. The video shows Britishers watching Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Naagin and most of them are in awe of a woman turning into a snake. Ekta also remembered her meeting with Fox TV head in 2017.

While everyone laughed watching the shows, a few appreciated them while others were in complete disbelief that someone could wash a laptop with soap and water and even hang it on a washing line to dry (as shown in Saath Nibhana Sathiya).

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, “To all my Indian fellow producers...we are pretty much an enigma for the international soap viewing audience, but these reactions to various soaps by different producers are just so howlarioussss!! Must say, it reminds me of the the time in 2007 when i met the head of Fox TV, Dana Holden and I remember telling her about a ‘Mahasangam’, and her first reaction was “What’s that!?” And I said, “just imagine if all the actors of ‘Dexter’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ land up in one set and shoot at one time... she said “well that would be a production nightmare!!’”

“And I said “yep exactly and we do it once every 3 months”. This is to say that at the lowest of budgets, we manage creating the best possible entertainment for mass india.” she added. The video did catch the attention of fans and it got more than 76 thousand views.

Producer Nilanjana Purkayastha shared her experience and commented, “This reminds me of taking Fox Studio execs to your sets in Sankraman and they couldn’t get over the real marble flooring and water actually running in the bathrooms.” A fan even wrote, “The best tv industry from anywhere! US! US! US.”

Ekta produces some of the most popular TV shows and has also ventured into producing films.

