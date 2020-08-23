Sections
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor shares video of foreigners watching Naagin: ‘At lowest of budgets, we manage best entertainment for mass India’

Ekta Kapoor shares video of foreigners watching Naagin: ‘At lowest of budgets, we manage best entertainment for mass India’

Foreigners can be seen watching Naagin, Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the video shared by Ekta Kapoor. Watch it here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ekta Kapoor shares hilarious video.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a hilarious video of foreigners watching Indian TV serials, without much context, and she cherished their reactions. The video shows Britishers watching Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Naagin and most of them are in awe of a woman turning into a snake. Ekta also remembered her meeting with Fox TV head in 2017.

While everyone laughed watching the shows, a few appreciated them while others were in complete disbelief that someone could wash a laptop with soap and water and even hang it on a washing line to dry (as shown in Saath Nibhana Sathiya).

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, “To all my Indian fellow producers...we are pretty much an enigma for the international soap viewing audience, but these reactions to various soaps by different producers are just so howlarioussss!! Must say, it reminds me of the the time in 2007 when i met the head of Fox TV, Dana Holden and I remember telling her about a ‘Mahasangam’, and her first reaction was “What’s that!?” And I said, “just imagine if all the actors of ‘Dexter’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ land up in one set and shoot at one time... she said “well that would be a production nightmare!!’”

 



“And I said “yep exactly and we do it once every 3 months”. This is to say that at the lowest of budgets, we manage creating the best possible entertainment for mass india.” she added. The video did catch the attention of fans and it got more than 76 thousand views.

Producer Nilanjana Purkayastha shared her experience and commented, “This reminds me of taking Fox Studio execs to your sets in Sankraman and they couldn’t get over the real marble flooring and water actually running in the bathrooms.” A fan even wrote, “The best tv industry from anywhere! US! US! US.”

Also read: Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

Ekta produces some of the most popular TV shows and has also ventured into producing films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes
Aug 23, 2020 19:11 IST
Gauahar Khan rings in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar
Aug 23, 2020 19:10 IST
Congress in Rajasthan betrayed people, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Aug 23, 2020 19:06 IST
Nitrate supplementation could help elderly in lung clearance, breathing
Aug 23, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.