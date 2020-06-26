Ekta Kapoor shares video of Smriti Irani from her Miss India days: ‘When she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl’

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has shared a major throwback video in appreciation of her friend, minister of textiles Smriti Irani. The video is from 1998, when Smriti took part in the Miss India beauty pageant.

“Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts,” Ekta wrote in her post.

The video shows Smriti talking about her passions and ambitions. At 21 years old, she was five feet and eight inches tall and wanted to be a politician back then as well. She made her television debut with Ekta’s hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later joined politics and became a member of Parliament.

Ekta also mentioned in her post how Smriti helped a colleague in need. “Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn’t worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial,” she wrote. “Thank you. These words pale in comparison to express my gratitude,” Smriti wrote in reply.

Ekta and Smriti’s friendship has stayed strong through the years. They often post pictures with each other on their social media and wish each other on birthdays and other events.

