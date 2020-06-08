Ekta Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak temple on birthday, shares videos of ‘darshan from outside’

Producer Ekta Kapoor kept up with her yearly ritual of visiting a temple on her birthday, even during the lockdown. She went to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday, and took to her Instagram stories to share videos of her ‘darshan from outside’.

Ekta shared two videos -- one of a television set outside the temple, streaming the darshan, and another of the closed shrine. The second video was captioned, ‘Darshan from outside’, followed by heart and folded hand emojis.

As the restrictions of the lockdown gradually ease, religious places in Maharashtra continue to remain closed. The state is the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 85,975 confirmed cases and 3,060 deaths so far.

“A decision is yet to be taken on opening temples, mosques, churches and other religious establishments for people. There has been no decision so far on allowing people to gather at such places,” Maharashtra’s law and judiciary department secretary Rajendra Bhagwat told PTI.

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram stories

Ekta celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday and was wished by several film and television personalities, including Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan and Karan Johar.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast also came together for a special video to wish her, two decades after the show was first aired.

Meanwhile, Ekta has been embroiled in a controversy over a scene in the ALT Balaji web series XXX: Uncensored, which allegedly insults the Indian Army. After complaints were filed against her, the scene was removed from the show.

However, Ekta has refused to apologise after receiving rape threats online. In a recent interaction, she said though it was ‘no big deal’ for her to issue an apology, she refused to bow down to cyber bullies. “If they can decide to take my nudes out, put out my nudes on the net, call me r****, then tomorrow, they can do this to any girl,” she said.

