Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek makes history, wins seven awards in a row

Schitt’s Creek broke the record for the most Emmy’s in a show’s final season, as it picked up seven awards in a row. So far, Schitt’s Creek has won two Creative Arts Emmys as well as seven Emmy Awards. The show’s seventh win passed Frasier, whose last season won six Emmys in 2004.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” co-creator Dan Levy said. “This is a night to remember and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the Emmys from an empty Los Angeles theatre filled with cardboard cutouts of the nominees, marking the start of Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show.

"Hello and welcome to the pand-Emmys," said Kimmel, as producers cut to archive footage of a star-studded audience, before revealing the venue's empty seats.