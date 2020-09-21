Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox have a mini Friends reunion in their pyjamas. See pics

Sections
Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox came together for a mini Friends reunion during a video call with host Jimmy Kimmel during the ceremony. The three were also joined by a furious Jason Bateman.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox during the Emmys.

The stars of hit sitcom Friends came together for a mini reunion at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Monday. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox all joined a video call with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer, who earlier presented an award with Jimmy at Staples Centre in a stunning black dress, later reconnected with him at home in her pyjamas. While she was talking to Jimmy over the video call, Courteney Cox joined her. “Of course I’m here,”she said. “We live together.” Jennifer added, “Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.”

Also read: Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek wins five awards in a row

When Lisa also entered the picture, Jimmy asked them if they don’t live with their own families. “Where else would I live?,” Lisa said. Soon, even Jason Bateman entered the call and Jennifer quipped that they have allowed him to stay with them until he ‘goes to college’.

Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa played Rachel, Monica and Phoebe on the hit show. Their co-stars Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry did not join the call.



 

The Emmys ceremony, which was forced to make major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, aired on ABC without the typical celebrity audience or red carpet. Instead, nominees were streamed from inside their homes with friends and family members, or at small gatherings, seated a safe distance apart from their castmates.

As Kimmel cracked jokes during his opening monologue, cameras cut to scenes of celebrities laughing in the audience during previous Emmy ceremonies. “Of course we don’t have an audience,” Kimmel said, contrasting the stripped-down Emmy’s to the in-person Make America Great Again campaign events of President Donald Trump. “This isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys.”

