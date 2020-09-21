Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Regina King, Zendaya share their glam looks even as red carpet gets cancelled. See pics

Even with red carpet cancelled, several Hollywood celebrities decided to go all out and get their glam on for the Emmy Awards 2020 ceremony. Actors Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Regina King, all shared their gorgeous outfits from the night on social media.

Jennifer first shared a picture of herself in her pyjamas at home, wearing a facemask. “Emmys prep... in my other mask Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year,” she wrote with her post. She later shared pictures from her appearance at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show. Jennifer wore a stunning black gown for the night with a chunky necklace.

Also read: Emmy 2020 Awards Live Updates: Schitt’s Creek wins five awards in a row

Zendaya, who is nominated for Euphoria, also shared her look for the night on Instagram Stories. She was seen twirling in a black and purple dress that would have set fire to the red carpet.

Tracee Elli Ross looked stunning in her golden ruffled dress. “How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys,” she wrote in her caption.

Regina King, nominated for Watchmen, shared her picture in a gorgeous blue outfit. “Emmys red carpet gone virtual,” she posted with a video of her look.Regina then switched into a pink blazer and T-shirt combo, honouring Breonna Taylor with her shirt.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC. Instead, producers have sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who are choosing how and where they want to be seen.

Some of the winners may get their trophies delivered by a person dressed in a custom black and white hazmat suit, designed to look like a tuxedo, producers said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more