Emmys 2020: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel snubbed despite 20 nominations

While Schitt's Creek swept major awards in the comedy category at the 2020 Emmys, the snub of much-loved comedy show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel came as a big surprise to fans. The snub is even more hitting given that the Rachel Brosnahan-starrer led the nominations list as it received a whopping 20 nominations this year.

This shut out comes two years after the show won the Outstanding Comedy Series award and also made its leading lady Rachel Brosnahan the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2019, Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series were handed out to Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein for the Amazon Prime Video based show.

This year, the only trophies given to the series are in the categories of music supervision and makeup.

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. ( AP )

NBC's comedy The Good Place was also completely shut out at the award ceremony streamed at ABC network. The show had made cut to the best comedy series, best comedy writing and, the best actors categories.

Other shows that were snubbed in the Comedy genre are HBO's Insecure, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, FX's What We do in the Shadows, and Netflix's Dead to Me, and the Kominsky Method. Besides the comedy section, the drama side also witnessed snubs with HBO's Succession snatching away all the major awards including the outstanding drama series award.

